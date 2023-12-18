Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Monday said that to promote urban foresting, local saplings like Neem, teak Babool, Sukh Chain, Moringa, sirhin, amaltas, Jaman and Gulmor should be planted in urban areas

particularly in those areas facing a shortage of water.

The Commissioner said this while presiding over the meeting about the preparations for the plantation campaign on the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh.

He said that Corno corpus and Eucalyptus trees should be planted where there is water logging and saline land or where there is more water.

He said that these trees should never be planted in urban areas but the sea coast is a suitable place for these trees.

Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah further said that the Forest Department should conduct a joint meeting

with the Agriculture Department to encourage the growers to plant more trees.

He said that the letters will be written to Deputy commissioners about the preparations for the tree plantation campaign

so that as many trees as possible can be planted in offices, schools, hospitals and streets.

While briefing the meeting, Conservator Social Forestry Circle Hyderabad Imtiaz Ahmad Solangi said that the plantation campaign will be started in February, so we are planting seedlings in the nurseries from now and during this time we are asking for their needs from the government departments.

He said that local trees will be planted during the campaign. Additional Commissioner-I Sanaullah Rind DFO Social Forestry Zubair Ahmed and others participated in the meeting.

