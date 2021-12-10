Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that protection of every child from disability was our national obligation therefore target for administering polio drops to the children up to five years to be accomplish at any cost

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that protection of every child from disability was our national obligation therefore target for administering polio drops to the children up to five years to be accomplish at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office for finalizing arrangements for a week-long anti-polio drive that would start from 13 December.

The commissioner directed all relevant officers to educate parents about the benefits of polio drop in order to protect their children from lifelong disability.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against the officers and subordinates found negligent during polio drive, however officers will be encouraged on best performance.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to ask assistant commissioners of all districts to review performance of polio teams during monitoring and field visit by keeping close coordination with the health department while holding meetings also to evaluate performance of field teams on a daily basis.

Technical Officer WHO and EPI Dr. Syed Irshad Ahmed Shah apprised the meeting that around 1,062,701 children will be administered anti-polio drops and all necessary arrangements have been finalized including preparation of Micro plan and training of teams for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioners of three districts and District health officers informed the meeting about arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign. Among others, DC Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja, DC Nausahehroferoze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, DC Shaheed Benazirabad Soni, Addittioanl Director Health Dr.Ghulam Sarwer Khaskheli, Director private Schools Ghulma Mujtaba Dayo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, DHOs and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.