UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that protection of every child from disability was our national obligation therefore target for administering polio drops to the children up to five years to be accomplish at any cost

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that protection of every child from disability was our national obligation therefore target for administering polio drops to the children up to five years to be accomplish at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office for finalizing arrangements for a week-long anti-polio drive that would start from 13 December.

The commissioner directed all relevant officers to educate parents about the benefits of polio drop in order to protect their children from lifelong disability.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against the officers and subordinates found negligent during polio drive, however officers will be encouraged on best performance.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to ask assistant commissioners of all districts to review performance of polio teams during monitoring and field visit by keeping close coordination with the health department while holding meetings also to evaluate performance of field teams on a daily basis.

Technical Officer WHO and EPI Dr. Syed Irshad Ahmed Shah apprised the meeting that around 1,062,701 children will be administered anti-polio drops and all necessary arrangements have been finalized including preparation of Micro plan and training of teams for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioners of three districts and District health officers informed the meeting about arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign. Among others, DC Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja, DC Nausahehroferoze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, DC Shaheed Benazirabad Soni, Addittioanl Director Health Dr.Ghulam Sarwer Khaskheli, Director private Schools Ghulma Mujtaba Dayo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, DHOs and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Visit Sanghar December All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RPO vows to address public grievances during open ..

RPO vows to address public grievances during open court

1 minute ago
 11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violati ..

11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violating code of conduct

1 minute ago
 Nilofar urges world to hold India accountable for ..

Nilofar urges world to hold India accountable for its human rights violations in ..

1 minute ago
 Texas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, C ..

Texas Abortion Providers Can Sue Over State Law, Can Not Stop Enforcement - Supr ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions European Institute Justo In Moscow, R ..

US Sanctions European Institute Justo In Moscow, Russia's Dmitriy Soin Over Nort ..

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif calls on KP CM

Barrister Saif calls on KP CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.