Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting in his office in connection with the detailed review of the preparations for the last February 2025 Polio Prevention Campaign (NIDS) and the April 2025 Polio Campaign (NIDS).

On the occasion Commissioner said that during the current campaign, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated by the relevant personnel.

He said that in the next polio campaign, the concerned district deputy commissioners will also be dealt with strict action and the personnel found negligent while performing their duties.

He said that special attention should be given to the areas with positive environmental samples, while the action plan for low-performing uses should also be prepared and presented in the meeting planned before the campaign.

The Commissioner also instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take necessary steps including training of staff, LKAES, RIC, NR and other matters of polio prevention campaign before the campaign and said that close communication and better strategy are all necessary in the meeting.

DIG Police Hyderabad RangeTariq Razzaq Dharijo said that the imams in all the mosques of the division should educate about the efficacy of polio drops in Friday sermon and the management should agree to the imams to support the campaign practically because polio is the future builders of the nation which is an important issue in which scholars of all schools of thought should play their full role.

The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division briefed the meeting in detail about the polio prevention campaign, which was also reviewed and informed the meeting about the problems.

Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Waqar and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

APP/nsm