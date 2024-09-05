Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of the division that support teams have been constituted to improve the efficiency of the polio campaign.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio in his office on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that It was the responsibility of polio teams to train these teams in connection with the polio campaign so that 100% results could be achieved in the future polio campaign.

He said that after the rain, many villages have come under water ,so special steps should be taken regarding the polio campaign there.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon, DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, PPHI, WHO and other departments were present.

The officers participated while the Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of all the districts of the division participated through video link.

Commissioner said that today's meeting was important because it was held after the post-confirmed polio case.

He said that now along with the routine presentation, every indicator will be checked to the micro level so that they can work with a better strategy to eradicate polio.

Commissioner said that the low performance union councils should be improved, he directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to improve their micro plan and strategy.

Zainul Aabdin Memon said in his briefing that some people on the medical ground are constantly misrepresenting in administering polio drops, so pediatrics will be taken along with the polio campaign to diagnose regular children.

On this occasion, Divisional Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, the focal person of the task force, gave a briefing regarding the current situation of polio.

