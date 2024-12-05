Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 09:47 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider has said that it is a moment of deep concern for us that polio cases are increasing instead of decreasing.

He said this means that the polio virus is circulating in the environment. Commissioner hoped that administration would strive for better efforts to eradicate the polio virus. Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio held in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office today.

Commissioner further said that the field staff fighting against polio are frontline workers and they need to be encouraged.

He added that the polio teams did a good job in the last round. Commissioner urged the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division should demonstrate better performance in the next round as well. Commissioner said that all children should also be vaccinated to prevent various diseases.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroz Arsalan Saleem, Additional Commissioner II Syed Ammar Hussain, District Health Officers of the three districts and WHO representatives.

