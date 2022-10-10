Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio eradication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari said that the Polio Eradication Campaign had played an important role in preventing children from lifelong disabilities.

The Commissioner said that administrative officials, Union Council Medical Officials and police had to bear additional weight in making the Polio Eradication Campaign successful.

He was chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio here today. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that preventive vaccination courses should be completed in order to prevent children from dangerous diseases and for that purpose the in-charge should pay special attention on the EPI work.

The Commissioner instructed officials of the Health Department that presence of Polio virus in the country was a sign of danger for the future generations and for that purpose all possible steps be adopted to vaccinate and administer polio drops to children up to the age of five years.

He said that special attention was being given to children in flood hit areas during the 7-day special anti Polio Campaign commencing from 24 October, 2022 in District Sanghar and Tehsil Sakrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad so that spread of virus could be contained and children prevented from lifelong disability.

Commissioner instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner of all the three districts to ensure 100% vaccination of children in their respective jurisdictions while steps be taken for vigilance of polio teams.

Briefing the meeting of Representatives of World Health Organization Dr Hehangir Korai said that a 7-days Anti Polio Campaign was being launched in District Sanghar and Tehsil Sakrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad from October 24, 2022 during which children would be administered polio drops.

He said that preparation of a micro-plan of the campaign was in progress while arrangements for training of teams and others were being finalized. Additional Deputy Commissioners, Focal Persons for Polio and District Health Officers of all the three districts presented in detail the report of the target of the previous campaign achieved and about the ensuing special anti polio campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Abdul Hafeez Laghari, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, ADC SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, ADC Feroze Mehdi Maaloof, ADC Sanghar Arshad Ibrahim, Director Public Health Services Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Focal Person EPI WHO Dr Irshad Ali, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Health Official of all the three districts, officials of education and other concerned departments.