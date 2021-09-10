UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Preservation Of Sehwan Fort

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch while presiding over a meeting regarding preservation of Shewan Fort at his office here Friday directed Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) to ensure transparency in the fort's preservation works.

The Commissioner also asked the EFT to make sure that the tourists at the fort were not impeded from visiting the historic place as the work of conservation was being carried out.

He told the meeting that the EFT has been given the responsibility of preservation of the Sehwan fort.

Baloch also directed to EFT representatives that the trust should prepare a model fort and submit their report regarding the hurdles in preservation work so that those could be removed with the help of concerned authorities.

He emphasized that the preservation work should be sustainable and the people who were likely to be displaced in removal of encroachments and rehabilitation of the fort should be compensated.

The commissioner said all the concerned departments should facilitate EFT in the rehabilitation of the historical Sehwan fort.

He directed DC Jamshoro district Capt (r) Fariduddin Mustafa to remove all encroachments in the surroundings of the fort and shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander (RA).

In the meeting the rehabilitation of the archeological building of Tapedar college was also discussed.

The Commissioner recommended that a museum of the Revenue Department should be established in that college building.

He informed that the Sindh High Court had ordered the Commissioner and DC Hyderabad to restore the Dial Das club in its original shape and to ban its use as a marriage hall.

The Chairman EFT Abdul Hameed Akhund while briefing the meeting about the on-going work of preservation explained that the trust was trying to preserve the fort as it was in the past.

Former Pro-Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University and archeologist Dr Nelofar Shaikh, officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

