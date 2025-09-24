Commissioner chairs meeting regarding relocation of dairy farms out of Quetta city

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the relocation of dairy farms out of the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the relocation of dairy farms out of the city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, Director Town Planning, Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Muhammad Saleem Kakar, Director Operation BFA Muhammad Riaz, Deputy Director BFA Saeed Bazai, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Syed Kaleemullah, Assistant Registrar Livestock Shoaib Jahanzeb, President Dairy Farm Association Altaf Hussain Gujjar, Vice President Muhammad Aslam and representatives of relevant institutions.

The meeting reviewed the steps related to the relocation of dairy farms and the progress made so far, and considered the issues and suggestions in this regard so that a workable decision could be brought forward that included consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting was informed that as per the order of the High Court of Balochistan, all dairy farms from Quetta city would be shifted out of the city as soon as possible so that cleanliness, sewage and environmental system could be improved.

The Dairy Farm Association suggested that land would be allocated for dairy farms on both sides of the city so that milk supply to the citizens is not affected.

On this occasion, the QDA was directed to prepare a comprehensive plan regarding land provision, water availability and other necessary facilities for dairy farms and to address the concerns of the Dairy Farms Association.

The meeting also emphasized that strict action should be taken against those selling adulterated milk in the city.

In this regard, while determining the prices of milk and yogurt, shopkeepers will be required to display the prices of buffalo, cow and powdered milk separately.

In this context, it was decided that the district administration and the Livestock Department will fix the prices of different types of milk, while the district administration and the Balochistan food Authority will take joint action for inspection and monitoring.

The Commissioner Quetta clarified that strict legal action would be taken against shopkeepers who would not implement the instructions and the supply of quality and safe milk to the public would be ensured at all costs.