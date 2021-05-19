Commissioner chairs meeting regarding renovation of Govt buildings ahead of rainfall

The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that Government buildings were our homes which needed proper attention regarding maintenance

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that Government buildings were our homes which needed proper attention regarding maintenance .

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon and relevant officers for ensuring maintenance of Government buildings ahead of likely rainfall.

He directed concerned departments to ensure safety and renovation of Government buildings in order to maintain durability in future.

Commissioner directed relevant officers to ensure cleanliness of drainage lines and remove garbage dumped on the roofs of offices.

He also instructed to submit a report about weak roofs and buildings in order to get them repaired immediately.

Among others DHO Dr. Mushtaque Shah, SE Provincial buildings Abdul Salam Memon, SE education works Hassan Askari, Executive Engineer Ehsan ullah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He directed officers to ensure repair of the damaged road and roofs of the District Health office so that routine health work could be carried out properly.

He also directed the complete de-silting of sem nullah ahead of rainfall.

Commissioner directed District health officer to continue the process of administering corona vaccination to contain the spread of deadly virus.