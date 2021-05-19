UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Renovation Of Govt Buildings Ahead Of Rainfall

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding renovation of Govt buildings ahead of rainfall

The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that Government buildings were our homes which needed proper attention regarding maintenance

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that Government buildings were our homes which needed proper attention regarding maintenance .

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon and relevant officers for ensuring maintenance of Government buildings ahead of likely rainfall.

He directed concerned departments to ensure safety and renovation of Government buildings in order to maintain durability in future.

Commissioner directed relevant officers to ensure cleanliness of drainage lines and remove garbage dumped on the roofs of offices.

He also instructed to submit a report about weak roofs and buildings in order to get them repaired immediately.

Among others DHO Dr. Mushtaque Shah, SE Provincial buildings Abdul Salam Memon, SE education works Hassan Askari, Executive Engineer Ehsan ullah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He directed officers to ensure repair of the damaged road and roofs of the District Health office so that routine health work could be carried out properly.

He also directed the complete de-silting of sem nullah ahead of rainfall.

Commissioner directed District health officer to continue the process of administering corona vaccination to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Related Topics

Education Road Stock Exchange Of Mauritius Government

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

29 minutes ago

Levy apologises for losing sight of Tottenham's id ..

2 minutes ago

Museum: Multan once again under spotlight, this ti ..

2 minutes ago

Major US pipeline CEO says paid $4.4 mn in ransom ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt FM says water safe despite Ethiopia dam thre ..

2 minutes ago

UNCHR Frowns at Countries Sending Asylum Seekers A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.