Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration of railway track

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :For the restoration of railway track in the division and resolution of other issues, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday chaired a meeting at his office.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that like other parts of the province, the division also sustained heavy loss while National Highway and railway were severally damaged.

He directed to make efforts to clean nullahs at the earliest in the wake of expected rains, and LBOD, Public health department, Municipal Corporation and other concerned department must ensure the task.

The commissioner said that National Highway and Pakistan Railway was catering traveling facilities to public throughout the country and directed officials of concerned departments to prepare strategy to drain out rain water in the expected rains.

He instructed railway officials to indicate the areas and sites of railway track affected during last rains and submit a proposal reading drains and its width passing under the track so the funds could be relased to Irrigation department disposal of water easily.

the officials of Municipal Corporation were directed for cleaning all drainage nullahs of city prior to expected rains and ensure the presence of required machinery in working condition.

Briefing the meeting. Divisional Superintendet Railway Mehmoodul Hassan Lakho informed that in last rains, the railway track from Nawabshah to Bucheri had come under water due to which, rail traffic remained suspended for four days.

He said that irrigation department had submitted a proposal regarding width of drains passing under the railway track that has been dispatched to railway head office for approval.

Officials of Health Depatment informed the meeting that Taj Colony Disposal had been upgraded for disposal of water from under the railway track.

Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Naushehro Feroze Shehzeb Shaikh, Project Director SCARP Amjad Memon, SC Public Helath Department Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, XEN Public Health Ahsan Ali Shah, XEN Public Health Naushehro Feroze Inyatullah Memon, XEN Municipal Committee Yaseen Bhangwar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and officials of different departments attended the meeting.