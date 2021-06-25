Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve illegally occupied land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to accelerate operation to retrieve the illegally occupied land of the irrigation department, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting at Committee Room.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that an operation to retrieve the illegally occupied land, properties and areas along canals of the irrigation department would be intensified throughout the division under the directions of Sindh High Court. He said that no lax would be tolerated in this regard.

Commissioner directed officials of the irrigation department to vacate all the illegally occupied property of the irrigation department excluding villages by June 28, 2021 and report submitted at the office of commissioner in this regard.

Commissioner expressed anger at the no execution ban over cultivation of rice in the division and said that despite the ban imposed on cultivation of rice by the Sindh government rice is being cultivated in some areas of division especially along highways, which shall be removed in a period of one week and a report submitted with the commissioner office.

He said that if rice crops were found in any area of gee division, the irrigation official would face action.

Briefing the meeting Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that a large-scale operation is in progress to vacate the illegally occupied lands of the irrigation department under the orders of Sindh High Court.

He said that two phases of operation are completed while the third phase of evacuation operation is in progress. He said that leaving the areas where houses are constructed the rest of the property is being evacuated. He said that a letter against irrigation officials not cooperating in evacuation operations shall be written to district Administration and a strict action be taken against them.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioners of Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze Districts and officials of irrigation department briefed the meeting about the evacuation operation while SSPs ensured their cooperation on behalf of police department in support of operation. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Capt [R] Bilal Shahid Rao, SSP Sanghar Farrukh, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Capt [R] Ameer Saud Magsi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, , Director Nara Canal and officials of Irrigation department of all the three districts.