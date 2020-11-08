UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Steps Taken For Drain Out Accumulated Water

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding steps taken for drain out accumulated water

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that drain out water was a common problem of Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazir Abad division which can be resolved through collective efforts.

He expressed these views while presiding a meeting along with Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah here on Sunday for reviewing the situation of stagnant water still accumulated in some areas of Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazir Abad divisions. Commissioner directed relevant officers to make all out efforts to drain out accumulated water from irrigated land, city areas and colonies immediately and a committee should be constituted for carrying out a survey in this regard. He also directed to apprise problems related to draining out of accumulated rain water.

