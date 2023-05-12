UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Upcoming Immunization Campaign

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming immunization campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio here at his office and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming immunization campaign under Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio here at his office and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming immunization campaign under Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs).

Speaking at the meeting, he said no case of polio had surfaced in Sindh since 2020.

He attributed that achievement to the endeavours of the health officials and the assisting departments involved in the polio immunization campaigns.

The meeting was informed that the drive would start from May 15 and it would conclude on May 21 in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

The health authorities had set a target to immunize 377,241 children under 5 years of age in Hyderabad, 399,160 in Dadu and 236,909 in Jamshoro districts.

The commissioner was told that 9,116 workforce would carry out the drive in those 3 districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Hyderabad Jamshoro Dadu May 2020 From

Recent Stories

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly ne ..

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

12 minutes ago
 US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fisca ..

US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fiscal Year - Congressional Budget ..

35 seconds ago
 Consumers urged to get receipts of buying items

Consumers urged to get receipts of buying items

37 seconds ago
 Barcelona mayor eyes re-election as Spain campaign ..

Barcelona mayor eyes re-election as Spain campaign starts

39 seconds ago
 Climate change be considered in use of materials, ..

Climate change be considered in use of materials, designing construction work: A ..

41 seconds ago
 German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Stri ..

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.