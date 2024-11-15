Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting, Reviews NIDs Campaign Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:06 PM

A review meeting on the National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Memon acknowledged the hard work of officials across all districts of Hyderabad Division during the previous NIDs campaign, which led to significant improvements in the region. However, he stressed the need for more dedicated efforts in the districts of Jamshoro and Sajawal.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of sustained and rigorous efforts to eradicate polio from the grass root level. During the meeting, Divisional NStop Officer Jamshed Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on the NIDs campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, Additional Commissioner-II Manzoor Ahmed Leghari, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar and other officials. Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers from other districts in the division participated via video link.

Preparations for the upcoming immunization campaign, "Big Catch-Up," were also reviewed during the meeting. Deputy Commissioners from all districts briefed the commissioner on their respective area’s plans and progress.

