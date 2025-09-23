Commissioner chairs meeting to assess flood damage in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to assess the damage caused by recent floods in 41 villages of Kot Momin Tehsil.

According to an official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Director Agriculture, and representatives from PDMA and the Urban Unit.

The discussion emphasized the importance of conducting an accurate and transparent flood damage assessment to facilitate effective relief and rehabilitation for affected communities.

To ensure precise data collection, a new application will be used to record losses related to homes, livestock, casualties, and crops.

The district administration has formed 25 teams tasked with completing the survey.

While the government has set a one-month deadline for the survey’s completion, the Deputy Commissioner aims to finish it by October 10.

Commissioner Awan commended the district administration’s performance during the initial flood response and urged them to maintain the same dedication and transparency throughout the third phase of relief efforts.

He also directed authorities to intensify anti-dengue measures in flood-affected areas and ensure all departments remain active on the ground.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to supporting flood-affected communities and facilitating their swift rehabilitation.