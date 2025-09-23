Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Assess Flood Damage In Kot Momin
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to assess the damage caused by recent floods in 41 villages of Kot Momin Tehsil.
According to an official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Director Agriculture, and representatives from PDMA and the Urban Unit.
The discussion emphasized the importance of conducting an accurate and transparent flood damage assessment to facilitate effective relief and rehabilitation for affected communities.
To ensure precise data collection, a new application will be used to record losses related to homes, livestock, casualties, and crops.
The district administration has formed 25 teams tasked with completing the survey.
While the government has set a one-month deadline for the survey’s completion, the Deputy Commissioner aims to finish it by October 10.
Commissioner Awan commended the district administration’s performance during the initial flood response and urged them to maintain the same dedication and transparency throughout the third phase of relief efforts.
He also directed authorities to intensify anti-dengue measures in flood-affected areas and ensure all departments remain active on the ground.
The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to supporting flood-affected communities and facilitating their swift rehabilitation.
Recent Stories
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits Safe City project, police school7 minutes ago
-
Hazara University’s mega development project gets provisional approval7 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender killed in crossfire7 minutes ago
-
2844 banners removed, 668 encroachments cleared7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to assess flood damage in Kot Momin7 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to give 'Pink Scooters' to women this week7 minutes ago
-
Monitoring Control Room established for LG by elections in Sindh7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Saudi leadership, people on National Day17 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties are ‘relationship of hearts’: Arora17 minutes ago
-
UoS holds breast self-examination training17 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDAC orders plan for water supply scheme from Kumangar Tuyaki springs17 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call17 minutes ago