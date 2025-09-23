Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Assess Flood Damage In Kot Momin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to assess flood damage in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to assess the damage caused by recent floods in 41 villages of Kot Momin Tehsil.

According to an official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Director Agriculture, and representatives from PDMA and the Urban Unit.

The discussion emphasized the importance of conducting an accurate and transparent flood damage assessment to facilitate effective relief and rehabilitation for affected communities.

To ensure precise data collection, a new application will be used to record losses related to homes, livestock, casualties, and crops.

The district administration has formed 25 teams tasked with completing the survey.

While the government has set a one-month deadline for the survey’s completion, the Deputy Commissioner aims to finish it by October 10.

Commissioner Awan commended the district administration’s performance during the initial flood response and urged them to maintain the same dedication and transparency throughout the third phase of relief efforts.

He also directed authorities to intensify anti-dengue measures in flood-affected areas and ensure all departments remain active on the ground.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to supporting flood-affected communities and facilitating their swift rehabilitation.

Recent Stories

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

1 hour ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

2 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

2 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

2 hours ago
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan