Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Chalk Out Strategy For Making Peshawar Drug Free

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud to chalk out strategy for making Peshawar free from drugs.

The meeting was attended by MPA Asif Khan, Regional Director Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Brig Abdul Manan, Director Narcotics Control, Salauddin, DG PDA, Shabaz Khan, SSP Operation, Haroon head of Narcotics control department and social workers.

In the beginning of the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar apprised participants that Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan wanted rehabilitation of drug addicts by taking them from streets to centers.

"CM wants to make drug addicts as responsible citizens and active members of society," Commissioner told meeting members.

"For chalking out strategy in regard with rehabilitation of drug addicts, the meeting of stakeholders is called," he added.

The meeting participants were briefed by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Dr. Ehtesham ul Haq regarding measures taken so for betterment of drug addicts.

He said according to data collected by Social Welfare Department there are around 527 drug addicts in Peshawar while on ground they are more than one thousand.

The meeting decided that areas where mostly drug addicts gather in city be declared as hot spots and operation should be started.

He said Social Welfare department has a 100 bed rehabilitation center which is not enough for the programme.

"The campaign can be made successful by involving more than 13 welfare organization which are also involved in detoxification of drug addicts," AC continued.

The campaign for making Peshawar clean from drug addicts would be launched in three phases, AC went on to say.

He said in the first phase, crackdown would be launched against the drug addicts at nine points of their gathering. The arrested drug addicted would be shifted to rehabilitation centers.

In the second phase, data of these admitted addicts will be collected and rehabilitation process will start.

In the third phase, the rehabilitated addicts would be imparted skill training to help them stand on their feet and make an honorable living.

The meeting was informed that for launching of campaign an amount of Rs.80 million was required to meet expenses. While a drug room would also be set up after collaborating all the relevant departments working in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Asif Khan said he will meet Chief Minister KP and request him to allow rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Insaf Card.

Commissioner Peshawar told meeting participants"The strategy chalked out in this meeting will be presented to Chief Minister and after his approval, crackdown will be launched forthwith."

