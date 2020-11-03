Commissioner chairs meeting to control spread of narcotics

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review measures for elimination of menace of narcotics from educational institutions and respective areas of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review measures for elimination of menace of narcotics from educational institutions and respective areas of Quetta.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saqib Kakar, Senior Superintendent of Police Quetta Asad Nasir, Director Social Welfare Javed Baloch, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Mirza besides Ghulam Abbas, Major Faraz, Muhammad Amir Khurshid, Qazi Muhammad Ali, Khairullah, Nasirullah were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division said that significant steps need to be taken to raise awareness against narcotics and their harms among people.

"The prevalence of drugs in educational institutions including universities, colleges and schools is a matter of concern", he said and added we must take all possible steps to eliminate drugs from the institutions and areas for safety of new generations.

Khan said all representatives of NGOs, institutions, religious madrassas, mosques, Anti-Narcotic Force, police personnel and media should play their key role in preventing this evil from the areas.

The Commissioner noted that a committee on drug eradication would be formed in the province headed by Deputy Commissioner Quetta which comprised on representatives of anti narcotics force, social welfare department, police department, education department and religious schools, as well as representatives of various NGOs who would work in liaison with each other and compile a data of drug addicts to control menace of narcotics.

Balochistan Chief Minister was setting up respective treatment and rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in Lorlai, Panjgur and Lasbela which would be made functional soon, he added.

Earlier, Director of Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Addicted Patients's Javed Baloch in his briefing said that his institute paid special attention to the treatment of drug addicts which consists of 5 phases in which admission of drug addicts, treatment, admission, early rehabilitation, social cure and social behavior over a period of two months, as well as they are taught a variety of skills to help them recover. However, due to lack of funds, they were facing difficulties in treating and rehabilitating a large number of drug addicts. Every month, 70 to 80 patients were admitted to the institution for treatment and treatment, he added.

During the meeting, Brigadier Aqib of anti narcotics force said that the department was mobilized to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the society.

He said 9 police stations had been established in different districts of Balochistan for controlling the smuggling of the narcotics at district level, wherever, local drug crops were also removed.

In the current year, drugs worth more than Rs 940 million have been seized so far, he said.