Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Discuss Revenue Collection, Administrative Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss revenue collection, administrative issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan was held on Friday in his conference room.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, ADC (R) Mehend Mahmood as well as Deputy Commissioners and ADCs from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar districts.

During the meeting, a detailed review of various initiatives by the board of Revenue in all four districts was conducted.

The agenda included discussions on government dues recovery, mutation fees, water rates (current and arrears), agricultural income tax, stamp duty, pending property transfers, e-registration, inheritance mutations, division of property cases, land record issues, and the scanning of records.

They also reviewed digital mapping, the Plus system, temporary cultivation lands, and tax collection from private housing societies. Revenue-related court cases were also examined in detail.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasised that the deputy commissioners, as district collectors, should focus on achieving the set targets by the Board of Revenue. He instructed revenue officers to inspect their subordinates regularly and expedite the resolution of court cases.

Furthermore, he directed that efforts to accelerate the collection of government dues be enhanced, with legal action to be taken against defaulters where necessary.

Related Topics

Resolution Water Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All From Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

1 hour ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

2 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

2 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

4 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

17 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan