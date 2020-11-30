UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Improve Tax Collection

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi on Monday chaired a high level meeting of officers of Revenue Department regarding collection of 'usher' irrigation and agricultural income tax

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi on Monday chaired a high level meeting of officers of Revenue Department regarding collection of 'usher' irrigation and agricultural income tax.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Nasirabad Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad Jaffer, Deputy Commissioners including Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Abdul Razzaq Khujak, Sharjeel Noor Babrak, officials of Revenue Department including Khan Kakar and Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

All the Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner in detail about the collection of usher irrigation and agricultural income tax in their respective districts.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi, he said that no deficit should be left in the collection of government dues.

He said that any negligence in the collection of government dues will not be tolerated at all saying that if any employee is found to be negligent, departmental action will be taken against them.

He said all officers should try to improve tax collection in this year as it was collected last year.

"This time the provincial government has taken better steps for timely supply of agricultural water to the farmers and cultivators and the divisional and district administration along with the irrigation department has given a fair share to the landlords up to till in ensuring water supply in the areas", Abid Queshi said.

He said now the staff of the revenue department should expedite the collection of government dues from these landlords and farmers so that the proceeds from them can be deposited in the provincial treasury of Balochistan government.

The Commissioner also urged the farmers and cultivators to fulfill their responsible without any hesitation in paying the government dues.

"The government dues are the only way to solve the problems of the farmers and cultivators", he added Nasirabad division is the green belt of Balochistan and a significant amount of revenue is collected from here and deposited in the provincial treasury.

He directed all the officers to take positive measures to further improve recovery of tax collections.

The commissioner said that the performance of all the officers would be reviewed separately in the next revenue meeting.

