Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements Regarding Youm-e-Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Commissioner Ghanwar Khan Leghari on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured across the Division for peaceful observance of Youm-i-Ali processions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Khan Leghari on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured across the Division for peaceful observance of Youm-i-Ali processions.

He directed for special security measures at all the Mosques and Imambargah along with procession routes and for deployment of sufficient number of police personnel, so that no untoward incident might occur.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S.), here at his office attended by Wing Commander of Shahbaz Rangers, ADIG Police Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Mayor Municipal Corporation Larkana, Additional Commissioner-II Larkana, Municipal Commissioner and officers of various departments.

He directed authorities concerned to keep vigilance eye on suspects so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Commissioner also directed that security should be enhanced during processions and Majalis.

He further said that paramedical staff including doctors, medicines and ambulances should be present at medical camps to give first aid.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a strict watch on the miscreants.

Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Administration Larkana told the meeting that cleanliness, water supply and electricity arrangements were being made along the traditional routes of processions in the city.

