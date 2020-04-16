UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For 126-bed Field Hospital In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:53 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements for 126-bed field hospital in Sargodha

Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that 126-bed field hospital for corona patient has been set up in Teaching Hospital of Rai Medical College adding that initially 126-bed have been installed in the hospital and the number of beds would be increased if needed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that 126-bed field hospital for corona patient has been set up in Teaching Hospital of Rai Medical College adding that initially 126-bed have been installed in the hospital and the number of beds would be increased if needed.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding field hospital.

Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC Abdullah Sheikh, Director Health Services Dr Aqib Nazeer, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir and Principal SMC Dr Humeera Akram also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the duties of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses have been assigned in the hospital.

All the medicines and patients' food arrangements have been completed while the police also compiled a foolproof security plan.

DC told to the meeting that positive patients admitted in quarantine centre including Tableeghi Jammat's person would be shifted to the field hospital after receiving tests report. He further said that steps have also been initiated for the establishment of 50-bed field hospital at Niazi Medical College Teaching Hospital.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of all medical treatment to corona patients and also the delivery of ration to the daily wagers. Through collective efforts corona can be defeated, she said.

Related Topics

Police Farah Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Film Star Shan rejects Chairman Barabri Party's cr ..

7 minutes ago

ITC announces 1,091,580 transactions during Q1 of ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways plans to outsource 16 trains on ..

59 seconds ago

IMF Executive Board approves immediate debt servic ..

1 minute ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute offers talks online

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.