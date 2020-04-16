Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements for 126-bed field hospital in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that 126-bed field hospital for corona patient has been set up in Teaching Hospital of Rai Medical College adding that initially 126-bed have been installed in the hospital and the number of beds would be increased if needed.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding field hospital.

Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC Abdullah Sheikh, Director Health Services Dr Aqib Nazeer, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir and Principal SMC Dr Humeera Akram also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the duties of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses have been assigned in the hospital.

All the medicines and patients' food arrangements have been completed while the police also compiled a foolproof security plan.

DC told to the meeting that positive patients admitted in quarantine centre including Tableeghi Jammat's person would be shifted to the field hospital after receiving tests report. He further said that steps have also been initiated for the establishment of 50-bed field hospital at Niazi Medical College Teaching Hospital.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of all medical treatment to corona patients and also the delivery of ration to the daily wagers. Through collective efforts corona can be defeated, she said.