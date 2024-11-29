Commissioner chairs meeting to review beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Friday to review the progress of work carried out for the beautification of Shara-e-Faisal and the work for the improvement of footpath Road repairing and other civil work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Friday to review the progress of work carried out for the beautification of Shara-e-Faisal and the work for the improvement of footpath Road repairing and other civil work.

The meeting was informed that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has completed the construction of a wall from the Airport to Shahra-e-Faisal initiated for beatification of entrance from the airport into the city.

Commissioner was informed that installation of murals on the walls was underway, with a total of 250 murals to be installed.

The Solid Waste Management board was directed to take effective measures to improve the cleanliness on Shahra-e-Faisal.

The meeting identified the locations where main garbage dumps are established, causing inconvenience to citizens. The Solid Waste Management Board was asked to eliminate the garbage dump near Faran Hotel Nursery.

The meeting was informed that special staff has been assigned to Shahrah-e-Faisal. Notices were issued to 35 shopkeepers who are damaging the cleanliness system.

The commissioner said that the government was taking measures to improve the city and provide better civic facilities. He said that all relevant agencies should perform their duties.