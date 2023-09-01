Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Chehlum Security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Friday reviewed the security arrangements made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on September 7.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Security Peshawar, Attiq Shah, District Police Officer Nowshera, and officers from relevant departments.

Commissioner Muhammad Zubair said Muharram-like security arrangements should be ensured on the day of Chehlum.

He said a control room should be established to monitor the situation. Besides, he said sectarian and hate speeches must not be allowed.

He further directed the meeting that close liaison with leaders from different sects of life should be ensured and entry of Afghan nationals into the city must be stopped under Section 144.

Muhammad Zubair also directed the provision of civic facilities and municipal services by the departments concerned and sought a daily basis report with regard to security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

