Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Civic Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi presided over a meeting at DC office Malir on Wednesday and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.

The meeting was told that efforts are underway to provide facilities to the citizens, including removal of encroachments that obstruct traffic.

The DC briefed the meeting about measures taken to implement government fixed prices of daily use items in the district.

The commissioner later visited different areas of the city along with DC Malir and took stock of the situation.

The DC Malir Irfan Salam said the review committee on milk costs has started the process of preparing a report and milk prices will be determined in consultation with dairy farmers and the wholesalers.

The Commissioner asked all the Assistant Commissioners to be remain in the field and the hindrances in the provision of facilities to the citizens must be removed. Commissioner directed that the supply of food items including milk should be ensured at fixed rates.

