Commissioner chairs meeting to review development schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Development board was held here on Friday under the chair of Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari to review the development schemes of provincial highways, district highways and education works.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that PC-1 of development schemes of the district should be prepared keeping all requirements of the scheme in mind and special attention should be standard and quality of work.

He instructed officials that development schemes should be completed in the stipulated time in order to transfer maximum benefit to the public.

Commissioner stressed to review ongoing schemes and the quality of work.

The meeting approved three out of four development schemes of provincial highways and roads while the approval of one scheme would be given after verification and visit of the schemes.

The meeting also awarded approval for the beautification project of education works from Sanghar Road to Kenchi Pull on both sides of Gajrah Wah.

The meeting also approved three schemes of district roads.