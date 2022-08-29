Commissioner chairs meeting to review dewatering situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Monday chaired a meeting to review the sanitation and rain water disposal situation in Nawabshah and other towns of the district SBA.

Commissioner directed officials of the Local Government, Municipal and Public Health Department to ensure immediate disposal of rain accumulated water adding that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that delay in the post dewatering process is causing the emergence of different diseases and the general public is constrained to face the problem. He said that early disposal of water would prevent these problems.

On the occasion Deputy Inspector General Police SBA Irfan Ali Baloch extended all possible cooperation on behalf of the police department to come out from the issues with regard to the dewatering process.

DC Aamir Hussain Panhwar and officials of Municipal Committee and concerned department briefed the meeting regarding water disposal.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Division Abdul Hafeez Laghari, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo, SSP Capt (R) Ameer Saud Magsi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Chief Municipal Officer Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Ali Sher Jamali and officials of other concerned departments.