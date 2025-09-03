Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Flood Relief Efforts
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sahiwal Division Dr. Asif Tufail chaired a meeting at his office here Wednesday. The meeting focused on the restoration of electricity supply in flood-affected areas, alongside the evacuation of floodwater.
The Commissioner said the administration is prioritizing the rehabilitation of affected people, as per the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He sought a time frame for restoring electricity supply in the affected areas. Dr. Asif Tufail emphasized that the restoration of electricity should be expedited, along with the drainage of water.
He directed the officers of power distribution companies MEPCO and LESCO to maintain close contact with the district administration to resolve issues promptly.
The Commissioner emphasized that the first priority is the immediate rehabilitation of affected people. The administration is working to resolve issues faced by people in flood-affected areas, ensuring the provision of basic necessities, including electricity.
