Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Human Rights Violation Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting to review human rights issues in Karachi division and three committees headed by the Deputy Commissioners were constituted to take measures to stop occurring right violations.

The meeting, which was attended by Secretary Human Rights department, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs concerned, decided to coordinate with Human Rights department in containing human rights violations.

The meeting was informed that incidents of child abuse, acid throwing on women and sexual assault on innocent girls aged 3 to 8 years were on the rise which must be stopped by taking stringent measures.

The meeting also decided that all resources would be utilized to stop such grave violations and government policies would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Three committees headed by Deputy Commissioners would look into the issues in all 7 districts and Human Rights Desks would also be established at the DC offices.

In order to increase coordination, a Whatsapp group would be created to ensure immediate contact with DCs, SSPs and Human Rights Department.

The Commissioner asked all concerned officers to take steps to discourage such heinous crimes from the society and culprits must be dealt with an iron hand.

