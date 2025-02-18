Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Matric Exam Arrangements, Ramazan Stalls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held to discuss key administrative matters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held to discuss key administrative matters.

The meeting was attended by the four deputy commissioners and other senior officials. The four-point agenda included arrangements for the matriculation exams starting on March 4 under the Sargodha board, the establishment of Ramazan facilitation stalls in model bazaars, an anti-encroachment operation, and city beautification projects.

The deputy commissioners provided detailed briefings on each item. Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed officials to take all necessary steps to provide maximum relief to the public. He emphasized ensuring the availability of essential goods at discounted rates at Ramadan stalls and maintaining strict supervision to prevent mismanagement or artificial price hikes.

He also instructed officials to implement effective security, cleanliness, and parking arrangements in model bazaars. The meeting was informed that Ramazan facilitation stalls would be set up in model bazaars, while Ramazan markets would be established at the tehsil level.

A total of 17 essential items will be available at wholesale rates in these markets.

The commissioner instructed price control magistrates to remain vigilant in monitoring regular markets and keeping supply and demand balanced.

Discussing exam arrangements, Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti briefed the meeting that 94,380 students would appear in the 10th-grade exams, while 115,003 candidates would take the 9th-grade exams.

A total of 338 examination centers have been set up for the exams. Commissioner Jahazeb Awan ordered the imposition of Section 144 around exam centers, installation of CCTV cameras, and regular inspections by deputy commissioners and other administrative officers.

He stressed a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and warned that any negligence in exam management would not be tolerated. Moreover, the deputy commissioners presented updates on anti-encroachment operations and city beautification plans at the tehsil level.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Director Colleges, Secretary Board, Controller Examinations, while Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir and Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya joined via video link.

