Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhailur Rehman on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements and security plan for the anti-polio campaign here from May 11.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Political Quetta Division Babar Khan, Health Department, Police, Balochistan Constabulary, UNICEF and WHO officers.

It was said in the meeting that due to the holding of National Games in Quetta, this month's anti-polio campaign will start on May 11 and continue till May 14 for which all arrangements have been completed.

In this four-day anti-polio campaign, fool-proof security arrangements will be provided to the polio vaccination teams said in the meeting.

In the meeting told that during the polio campaign, police personnel would be deployed along with all polio teams across the district.

There will be effective monitoring of internal and external routes along with police patrolling, paying special attention to sensitive Union Councils, the district administration will directly supervise the security arrangements of polio duty, came under discussion in the meeting.

The Commissioner said that steps needed to be taken on an emergency basis to make parents and society aware of their responsibilities for the complete eradication of polio.

He said that police, Levies and BC personnel would be deployed to protect the polio teams during drive in the areas of Quetta.

He said that polio was a national problem, so all members of the society should fully cooperate with the teams to protect their future builders.

Suhailur Rehman said that in the anti-polio campaign would make sure that all children have access to immunizations so that no child was deprived of immunizations.

He said that all the relevant institutions and departments should carry out the anti-polio campaign successfully with mutual cooperation.

He said that all possible measures should be taken to remove obstacles and problems in the polio campaign while all the relevant officers would be alert and give immediate response during the anti-polio campaign.

In the meeting, the organization of the anti-polio campaign and the reorganization of the security plan were directed.