Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures against COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures against the COVID-19 in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus in the areas.

He directed the officials' concerned to take necessary measures for the awareness of the people against the pandemic in order to ensure implementation on the government's precautionary steps for copping it soon.

He also instructed all deputy commissioners that they would monitor precaution processes against the outbreak in their areas, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

People should be banned from attending marriage party, making gathering, avoiding unnecessary traveling and social distances in respective districts, he said saying fumigation would be started in those districts which did not spray so far and DCs should examine isolation wards facilities in their respective areas for controlling any emergency situation.

Suhail-ur-Rehman also ordered municipal committee officers to fully take measures to improve the cleaning of their areas, saying that DCs could directly connect with me in difficult situation.

Earlier, Commissioner was briefed about precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus by respective deputy commissioners and districts health officers in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Asadullah Khan Kakar, SSP Jawad Tariq, all deputy commissions and entire division's DHOs and other related officials attended the meeting.