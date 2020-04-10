UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Measures Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures against COVID-19

Commissioner Zhob division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures against the COVID-19 in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures against the COVID-19 in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus in the areas.

He directed the officials' concerned to take necessary measures for the awareness of the people against the pandemic in order to ensure implementation on the government's precautionary steps for copping it soon.

He also instructed all deputy commissioners that they would monitor precaution processes against the outbreak in their areas, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

People should be banned from attending marriage party, making gathering, avoiding unnecessary traveling and social distances in respective districts, he said saying fumigation would be started in those districts which did not spray so far and DCs should examine isolation wards facilities in their respective areas for controlling any emergency situation.

Suhail-ur-Rehman also ordered municipal committee officers to fully take measures to improve the cleaning of their areas, saying that DCs could directly connect with me in difficult situation.

Earlier, Commissioner was briefed about precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus by respective deputy commissioners and districts health officers in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Asadullah Khan Kakar, SSP Jawad Tariq, all deputy commissions and entire division's DHOs and other related officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Marriage Zhob Loralai All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

2 minutes ago

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

47 minutes ago

Federal Education for Native Americans far Below U ..

1 minute ago

Russian Stock Market Index MOEX Ends Up 4th Consec ..

1 minute ago

EMRA delegation installs disinfection tunnel at Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.