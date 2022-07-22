Commissioner chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram in Larkana division, here at conference room of commissioner office, on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram in Larkana division, here at conference room of commissioner office, on Friday.

The Sector Commander Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur, Wing Commanders of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana and other districts, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, District Health Officers(DHOs), Medical Superintendents(MSs) and other concerned officers and leaders of various sects also attended the meeting.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari urged the police authorities of Larkana Division to make fool-proof security arrangements during Muharram and to maintain law and order at all costs and has directed the officials of various departments to do their best.

Commissioner Larkana division directed the DCs, SSPs, and other concerned officials of various departments to complete the arrangements for the forthcoming month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that all the available resources will be utilized to maintain peace during Muharram-ul Haram and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the Division at all costs.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari said that law and order situation would be made during Muhram-ul-Haram.

He also said that security will be strict in these days, in this regard; Police Officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face the any untoward incident.

Commissioner said that the strict steps will taken against the terrorists and anti-social elements and make the traffic system better during the Muhram-ul-Haram as Azadars will not face any difficulty during the Muhram processions, and also Police parties will alert and protect to the Azadars during the process, while the security measures must be taken in the Imambargah's, Maderssas, mosques and Majlis places, he directed to the police officers.

He said that the complete implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured and the atmosphere of religious harmony, unity and brotherhood should be maintained. islam is a religion of peace, love and affection, he said.

Leghari also asked to the DC's that they make punctual to the Municipal authorities and TMA officials to make better the cleanliness, lighting system, drainage system in the cities and towns and villages, he added.

Commissioner Larkana Division also directed the health officers including MS's and DHO's that they also make punctual to the senior doctors during Muhram-ul-Haram and medicine will be made available on the occasion for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling, Taluka Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert during the Muharram for 24 hours regularly, he added.

Commissioner Larkana also appealed to the religious leaders that they would co-operate with district administrations, and informed about any doubted person at that time.

He also directed the DCs will hold meetings in the Taluka's with NGO's, Scouts, Saints, Ulema's and others for arranging of better steps for making peace in the area.

He also directed the police officials that Police will take serious steps for making law and order situation in their areas, establish the control room, and take proper steps of routs of the Azadars in the concerned areas of Larkana Division.

He also said that the District control rooms would be established by the police and revenue departments, which will be linked to the Sindh home department.

Police Officials told the meeting that police had adopted a comprehensive strategy to deal with disruptions with an iron hand.

He called upon the management of various majalis and processions to take vigilant eye on suspects.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh said that the message of Karbala should be followed and the atmosphere of tolerance, harmony, unity and brotherhood should be maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Sector Commander Rangers, Sukkur and Larkana Divisions said that law and order will be maintained during Muharram and the evil elements will be crushed with iron hands.

He said that the loudspeaker act should also be implemented. He said control rooms will also be set up and CCTV cameras will be installed in time to make the monitoring process more effective.

While the security has been increased on the roads leading to the cities and the border of Balochistan and the checking process will also be accelerated.

Scholars of various schools of thought participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of various districts of the also briefed the meeting about the security plans and other arrangements of their respective districts.