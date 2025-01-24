Commissioner chairs meeting to review ongoing development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chaired a meeting to review the ongoing development schemes in district Shaheed Benazirabad here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner, Shehryar Gul Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti and the officers of Works and Services, Buildings, Provincial Highways and other related departments attended the meeting.

Special M&R program schemes were reviewed in the meeting.Commissioner instructed the Department of Works and Services and other relevant officers and said that the ongoing development schemes of public welfare in District Shaheed Benazirabad should be implemented on a priority basis and should be completed in stipulated period.

so that the public could benefit from the completion of these schemes. He added that there will be no compromise on the quality of work of these public welfare development schemes.

The officers should pay special attention to the work of the ongoing development projects and the contractors using substandard materials in the development schemes should be rejected. The officers of Works and Services, Provincial Highways, Buildings and other related departments gave detailed briefing about the ongoing development schemes in the district.