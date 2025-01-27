Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon presided over a meeting to review preparation of upcoming polio eradication campaign to start from February 3 to February 9, 2025 as well as review the anti-polio efforts (SNIDs).

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner underscored the exemplary performance of the Hyderabad division in the previous campaign, attributing this success to the unwavering cooperation of SSPs and anti-polio staff.

He emphasized upon working tirelessly and consistently to eradicate polio entirely.

Commissioner also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, necessitating heightened vigilance regarding anti-polio efforts in the preceding and succeeding days, given the influx of devotees from diverse cities and areas.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo reiterated the anti-polio campaign's status as a national duty, pledging continued support from his department.

He advocated for the involvement of Imams from all mosques in the division, urging them to administer anti-polio drops to children under five and dedicate at least three minutes to elucidating the importance and effectiveness of these drops.

The Health Department officer provided insights into typhoid disease prevention and treatment.

Dr. Jamshed Khanzada delivered a comprehensive briefing on the performance of districts within the division during the December 2024 campaign, addressing additional pertinent issues.

Meeting was attended by other concerned officers including, Additional Commissioner II Manzoor Ahmed Leghari, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer, and other relevant officials.

