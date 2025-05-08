Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Campaign Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired the meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio at Commissioner’s Office to review arrangements for the upcoming National Anti-Polio Campaign, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1, 2025, across all three districts of the division.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ammar Hussain, Assistant Commissioner General Faisal Gul Illahi, District Health Officer (DHO) Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asadullah Dahri, WHO Divisional Coordinator Dr. Jahangir Korai, Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Dr. Amina Brohi, and other concerned officials. Deputy Commissioners of Naushahro Feroze, Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, and Sanghar, Ms. Sarah Javed, along with health officials of both districts, participated via video link.
Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon emphasized the importance of vaccinating children against the life-threatening disease of polio and appealed to parents to cooperate in this national cause. He directed District Health Officers of all three districts to pay special attention to children who refuse vaccination during the campaign.
He further instructed that all necessary measures be taken for team training, micro-planning, and resolving field challenges.
Commissioner also advised the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the performance of polio teams during the campaign and ensure immediate resolution of any issues faced by the teams to achieve effective results. Deputy Commissioners of Naushahro Feroze and Sanghar briefed the meeting through video link on the arrangements in their respective districts for the upcoming campaign and shared insights from the previous anti-polio drive.
WHO Divisional Coordinator Dr. Jahangir Korai along with DHOs from all three districts, informed the meeting that like rest of the country, the National Anti-Polio Campaign will be conducted in Shaheed Benazirabad Division from May 26 to June 1. They said that a total of 1,188,057 children under five years of age will be administered polio drops for the purpose, 3,752 teams have been formed, including 3,403 mobile teams, 110 transit teams, and 239 fixed teams. They assured that training of teams, micro-planning, and all other preparations are well underway to ensure the success of the campaign.
APP/rzq/mwq
