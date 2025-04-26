Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Eradication Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 02:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon chairs a high-level meeting here on today at his office to review the ongoing polio eradication campaign in Hyderabad Division.
Commissioner Memon emphasized the need for sustained efforts to eliminate polio, directing special attention to border areas and under-performing districts. He also instructed officials to take corrective measures to improve coverage and tackle issues proactively.
Commissioner Memon praised the efforts of officials and highlighted the need for sustained efforts to eliminate polio.
He emphasized focusing on border union councils in districts Sujawal and Badin and addressing operational challenges.
The meeting also discussed strategies to improve coverage and tackle issues, including deploying medical staff and nurses to support the campaign. The Commissioner recommended action against under-performing officials and directed officials to ensure better planning for future campaigns. Deputy Commissioners, health officials, and police representatives attended the meeting .
