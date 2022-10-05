UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Post Flood Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review post flood relief activities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Wednesday said the relief work for rain flood victims shall be expedited throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad in order to minimize their sufferings.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at committee room in this regard.

Commissioner said that distribution of ration, tents, mosquito nets and other required facilities for flood hit people should be ensured purely on merit.

He said that the process of dewatering of rain water accumulated in different areas of district to be expedited for the early rehabilitation of the affected people to their houses.

The Commissioner instructed officials of health and livestock departments to adopt all possible measures to prevent human and animals of flood victims from diseases.

He urged officials of Benazir Income Support Program to make the distribution of support amount from Federal government and BISP support amount for women transparent and strict action be initiated against agents deducting amount illegally from support fund.

Briefing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon said that district administration has set up 183 relief camps throughout the district for flood-hit people from where many of the families have shifted back to their houses.

DC said that at present five tent centers are functioning where the affectless are being supplied cooked food, dry ration, facilities of health, education for children, clean drinking water, washrooms and other necessary facilities.

He further informed that anti-mosquito spray is in progress at tent centers with the support of health department, municipal, town and union council secretaries.

DC said that at present 14 campsites were working for distribution of BISP support. DC said that disposal of rain water from urban and rural areas is on fast track with the cooperation of irrigation, SCARP, Public Health Engineering Departments and municipal and town administrations into saline drains and drainage disposal through dewatering machines. He said that Pak Army, Pak Navy, Air Force, Sindh Ranger and Social Welfare Organizations are extending helping hand to district administration in relief work for rain-hit victims. DC said that the health department through PPHI and other organizations has set up 651 emergency medical camps to provide health facilities to flood victims. He said that these medical camps are providing test and treatment facilities for Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid and other diseases.

DC said that the department of livestock through its veterinary medical camps has vaccinated over 6,92,000 animals so far. He said that on the directives of Sindh Government cheap flour stalls are set up in the district where flour is supplied at the government fixed rate.

