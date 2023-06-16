Commissioner chairs meeting to review progress on Mohmand Dam

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday presided over a meeting held to review the progress of work under construction Mohmand Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday presided over a meeting held to review the progress of work under construction Mohmand Dam.

At the meeting a special committee was constituted under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Mohmand for land acquisition for the right bank canal of Mohmand Dam.

The meeting beside others was also attended by DC Mohmand, DC Charsadda and officers from relevant departments.

At the meeting Commissioner Peshawar Division was briefed in detail regarding construction, land acquisition and other issues of the Mohmand Dam.

At the meeting it was decided that issues related to land acquisition for the right bank canal would be addressed in a phased manner.

A piece of 18 acres land would be acquired in the next week, the meeting decided.

A special committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner Mohmand and DC Charsadda, land acquisition collector and representative of the Mohmand Dam as its members will address issues related to the construction of the dam and canals.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair said that DC Mohmand would ensure payments of salaries and formation of PC-1.

The meeting also decided that in order to provide employment to the local people in Mohmand Dam project, the services of CCTA and TEVTA of the Pakistan Army would also be hired.