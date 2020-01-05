UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of ADP Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review progress of ADP development schemes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that Sindh government had released development schemes worth Rs 2 billion to facilitate the people of Naushehro Feroze District, which shall be completed in stipulated time for the benefit of general public.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of ADP development schemes in Naushehro Feroze District here Sunday. Additional Commissioner Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch, XEN Buildings and Roads Naushehro Feroze Sajid Ahmed Sheikh, Superintendent Engineer Works and services Zafar Ali Khokhar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other related officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that standard and quality of the ongoing projects shall be improved and no compromise would be made in this regard. He said that immediate steps should be taken to complete the long-running schemes while funds shall be allocated for early completion of low-cost schemes.

The Commissioner said that special attention shall be given to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Children Park and other public welfare schemes with the allocation of funds and completion of the schemes as soon as possible.

He directed the officials of Roads and Buildings Department to compile a list of schemes pending due to non availability of plots or other reasons and resolve the issues taking practical steps in consultation with Deputy Commissioner.

Briefing the meeting, XEN Buildings and Roads, Sajid Ahmed Sheikh and Superintendent Engineer Works and Services Zafar Ali Khokhar said that in Naushero Feroze District, 423 development schemes incurring Rs 1.98 billion are in progress under District Annual Development Program of Sindh government out of which 148 schemes for highways, 242 for buildings, 23 for education and 10 for public health engineering department are in progress. They said that more than Rs.0ne billion was spent on the schemes so far while Rs. 410 million funds are allocated recently. They said that the ongoing schemes for over several years and small schemes costing one million would be completed during the current financial year.

