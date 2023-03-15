Commissioner chairs meeting to review RBISE, private schools affiliation policy

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) and reviewed the affiliation policy of the board for private schools

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) and reviewed the affiliation policy of the board for private schools.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Chairman Board, Controller and other officers concerned.

The affiliation of the private schools with the board should be subject to the availability of a sports ground, library, three science laboratories and a computer lab, the Commissioner said adding, the officers of the administration along with board staff should play a role to control cheating mafia.

He directed the authorities to ensure the deployment of police especially at grey centres identified by the board where there are high suspicions of cheating.

There should be no examination center across the division where the DC, additional deputy commissioner or assistant commissioners have not personally visited and reviewed the arrangements, he said.

The DCs should visit private schools in their respective districts and ensure the provision of required facilities there, the commissioner said and directed that one-month notices should be issued to the private schools in case of non-availability of the basic facilities.

"Quality education gives the children and youth the knowledge and skills they need to face daily life challenges," he added.

By promoting education, the population of Rawalpindi district, which is approximately 5.5 million, could be converted into a profitable and working force, he said.

A total of 386 examination centers have been set up across the division for SSC exams. 136 male, 143 female and 107 combined centres have been established by RBISE, the Chairman Board informed the meeting.

He said, 2,960 staff including superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilators have been assigned duties at the centers.