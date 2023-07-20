Commissioner chairs meeting to review reconstruction progress of damaged houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview the progress of reconstruction of houses damaged due to previous reins.

In his address, the commissioner said that the Sindh Government is providing support for the reconstruction of houses damaged due to rains in order to provide relief to affected house owners.

He directed representatives of social organizations SAFCO and NSRP to expedite the verification work of house owners submitted by revenue officials of all the districts and the data shall be submitted online in order to provide support at the earliest.

Commissioner instructed all three deputy commissioners to expedite steps to be taken for the survey of damaged houses and to resolve issues of online data submission.

Briefing the Commissioner, District Manager SAFCO Abdul Samad Phulpoto informed that verification of damaged houses of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroze district is in progress for online submission.

He said that under the scheme the owners' of 2200 houses of District SBA and 3100 houses of N Feroze have been provided a support amount of Rs 75000 as first installment through their bank accounts. District Manager NRSP Sanghar Junaid Ahmed informed that a target of 56000 damaged houses is fixed for Sanghar District out of which owners of 547 damaged houses were paid the support amount while work is in progress for payment of support amount to other affected persons.

He informed that Rs 75000 as first installment, Rs one lac as second and third installment and Rs 25000 would be paid as fourth and final installment. Additional Commissioner-2 Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad attended the meeting while DC N Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh attended the meeting through video link.