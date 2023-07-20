Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Reconstruction Progress Of Damaged Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review reconstruction progress of damaged houses

Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview the progress of reconstruction of houses damaged due to previous reins

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview the progress of reconstruction of houses damaged due to previous reins.

In his address, the commissioner said that the Sindh Government is providing support for the reconstruction of houses damaged due to rains in order to provide relief to affected house owners.

He directed representatives of social organizations SAFCO and NSRP to expedite the verification work of house owners submitted by revenue officials of all the districts and the data shall be submitted online in order to provide support at the earliest.

Commissioner instructed all three deputy commissioners to expedite steps to be taken for the survey of damaged houses and to resolve issues of online data submission.

Briefing the Commissioner, District Manager SAFCO Abdul Samad Phulpoto informed that verification of damaged houses of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroze district is in progress for online submission.

He said that under the scheme the owners' of 2200 houses of District SBA and 3100 houses of N Feroze have been provided a support amount of Rs 75000 as first installment through their bank accounts. District Manager NRSP Sanghar Junaid Ahmed informed that a target of 56000 damaged houses is fixed for Sanghar District out of which owners of 547 damaged houses were paid the support amount while work is in progress for payment of support amount to other affected persons.

He informed that Rs 75000 as first installment, Rs one lac as second and third installment and Rs 25000 would be paid as fourth and final installment. Additional Commissioner-2 Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad attended the meeting while DC N Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Bank Progress Sanghar All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

6 minutes ago
 Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its ..

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its summer programme in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

17 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

17 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

18 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

21 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

18 minutes ago
 France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

18 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

21 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan