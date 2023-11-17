Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Sewage Water Treatment, Waste Management

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at his office here the other day

Besides Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain Retired Abdur Rehman, WSCCM General Manager and the Project Chief Engineer Mohammad Khalil Akbar, Executive Engineer C&W Naqib Khattak, Xen Irrigation Ahmed, SNGPL and Public Health were also present in the meeting.

During the briefing on this occasion, it was said that the completion of this project would improve the quality of life of the citizens. The construction work on the sewage treatment plant and solid waste landfill site for 8.5 billion rupees in the city is going on rapidly, which will make the city of Mardan more developed, while the wastewater coming out can be cleaned and used for irrigation and other purposes.

The meeting was informed that the sewage treatment plant for the six union councils of Mardan City is going on in full swing, and the wastewater of the six union councils including Guli Bagh, Roryia, Muslimabad, Hoti, Bari Cham and Bukit Ganj will be made reusable.

Six million gallons of sewage water will be treated daily by the six union councils of the city.

Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai termed the project very important and said that the completion of these projects will bring innovation and improvement in the provision of sanitation services to the citizens of Mardan.

Under the KPCIP project, waste will be collected from house to house to make it reusable while the non-usable waste will be disposed of safely. The Commissioner said that all possible support will be given to the Asian Development Bank and WSSCM in the completion of this important project.

He directed to continue consultation and coordination with all the stakeholders of Mardan for the completion of the projects and clarified that there would be no compromise on the quality of the work as a lot of money from the national exchequer was being spent on this project. He directed the WSSCM to further improve the sanitation system in Mardan city.

More Stories From Pakistan