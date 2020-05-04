Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps to cope with locusts attacks

The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas division Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that agriculture was backbone of the country's development and all required steps would be taken to defeat sudden attack of locust on crops

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas division Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that agriculture was backbone of the country's development and all required steps would be taken to defeat sudden attack of locust on crops.

This, he said while presiding over a meeting regarding the early arrangements from the locust attack at his office here on Monday .

He also directed to the officers concerned to ensure concerted efforts to cope with locusts. He directed officials concerned to activate the committees availability of spray machines, pesticide and other required equipment.

Entomologist of Federal Plant Protection Department Muhammad Hassan Das while briefing meeting said that they couldn't stop the sudden attack of locusts, but completed all the arrangements to protect the yields from the attack of locusts such as spray machines, pesticide, vehicles and staff have to activated.

In the meeting the Director Agriculture Cheetan Mal and Additional Director Agriculture Satram Das briefed their departmental progress and taken steps in this regard and said that in Umerkot district, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas the taluka level committees are formed in this regard.