Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Traffic Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review traffic management

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chairing a high-level meeting on traffic management emphasized the need for effective measures to control the smooth flow of traffic on the city's busy streets and take proactive steps to prevent traffic accidents.

Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, along with Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Azhar Javaid, Director Development and Finance Khalid Iqbal, Secretary RTA Aruj Fatima, Deputy Director Programming BDA Musa Ashar Khan, Deputy Director Engineering BDA Muhammad Afzal Baig, and DSP Traffic Riaz Ahmed, among other relevant officers, participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha directed to ensure the functioning of traffic signals and improve the city's busy intersections, as well as enhance the service roads in the city.

He stressed the need for sustainable and effective measures to address traffic issues in the city, maintain traffic flow on roads, and develop an efficient traffic management policy.

During the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha instructed the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to immediately cover the manholes in the city for the improvement of the sewerage system. Immediate action and crackdown against kite flyers were also decided during the meeting.

