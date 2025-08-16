Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Traffic Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting to review the city’s worsening traffic conditions and directed practical measures to improve traffic flow.
During the meeting, it was announced that the congested traffic junction at Chungi No. 9 and Saidan Wala Bypass Chowk will be dismantled to ease traffic flow. The commissioner emphasized that the traffic signals would be installed across key intersections for smooth traffic flow.
He said that encroachments at various places, handcarts, and illegal parking by rickshaws have marred the beauty of Multan. He directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to accelerate its anti-encroachment operation particularly along major control roads.
The commissioner noted that the city’s first protected U-turn was constructed on Boson road by eliminating unnecessary road cuts.
Furthermore, commercial plazas have been directed to ensure proper parking within their designated areas. He directed to deal with one-way traffic violators strictly.
Efforts are underway to beautify city entry and exit points, including the installation and repair of streetlights. The commissioner also ordered that uniform signage be placed on all major roads.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, City Traffic Officer Kashif Aslam, Director General MDA Rana Saleem, Assistant Commissioner City Sami Sheikh, Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar and other representatives from relevant departments
