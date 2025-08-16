Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Traffic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review traffic issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting to review the city’s worsening traffic conditions and directed practical measures to improve traffic flow.

During the meeting, it was announced that the congested traffic junction at Chungi No. 9 and Saidan Wala Bypass Chowk will be dismantled to ease traffic flow. The commissioner emphasized that the traffic signals would be installed across key intersections for smooth traffic flow.

He said that encroachments at various places, handcarts, and illegal parking by rickshaws have marred the beauty of Multan. He directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to accelerate its anti-encroachment operation particularly along major control roads.

The commissioner noted that the city’s first protected U-turn was constructed on Boson road by eliminating unnecessary road cuts.

Furthermore, commercial plazas have been directed to ensure proper parking within their designated areas. He directed to deal with one-way traffic violators strictly.

Efforts are underway to beautify city entry and exit points, including the installation and repair of streetlights. The commissioner also ordered that uniform signage be placed on all major roads.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, City Traffic Officer Kashif Aslam, Director General MDA Rana Saleem, Assistant Commissioner City Sami Sheikh, Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar and other representatives from relevant departments

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

2 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

2 hours ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

5 hours ago
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

6 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

6 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

7 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan