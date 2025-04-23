Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Various Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A meeting of deputy commissioners from all four districts of Sargodha Division was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzaib Awan to review progress on price control, anti-encroachment operations, and the “Grow More Wheat” incentive scheme on Wednesday.
During the meeting, detailed updates were shared regarding the progress of each district on the set agenda items and the plans for the coming weeks. The Commissioner Awan directed the price control magistrates to maintain the proactive approach demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan and to reassess the prices of essential commodities.
He emphasized the need for strict vigilance over the supply and demand of basic necessities, stressing firm action against hoarders and profiteers.
He further instructed the deputy commissioners to evaluate the performance of price magistrates and submit detailed reports to his office.
The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on the current status and future strategies of the ongoing anti-encroachment operations across the division. Additionally, the Director Agriculture presented a briefing on the “Grow More Wheat” incentive competition.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue and General), officials from the Agriculture, food departments, and Market Committees, along with all four deputy commissioners.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scholarship distribution ceremony held in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review various initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Lahore police committed to serving religious minorities through Meesaq Centres3 minutes ago
-
23rd Annual Sports Gala underway at Sargodha University3 minutes ago
-
WHO team reviews polio vaccination efforts3 minutes ago
-
Man injured as jeep strikes against tree3 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation visits Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture13 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day13 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO, Jubilee Life Insurance signs service level agreement23 minutes ago
-
Maid arrested with stolen ornaments23 minutes ago
-
South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising33 minutes ago
-
ECP launches fifth phase of inclusive Women CNIC, voter registration campaign in KP33 minutes ago