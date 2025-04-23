Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Various Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review various initiatives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A meeting of deputy commissioners from all four districts of Sargodha Division was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzaib Awan to review progress on price control, anti-encroachment operations, and the “Grow More Wheat” incentive scheme on Wednesday.

During the meeting, detailed updates were shared regarding the progress of each district on the set agenda items and the plans for the coming weeks. The Commissioner Awan directed the price control magistrates to maintain the proactive approach demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan and to reassess the prices of essential commodities.

He emphasized the need for strict vigilance over the supply and demand of basic necessities, stressing firm action against hoarders and profiteers.

He further instructed the deputy commissioners to evaluate the performance of price magistrates and submit detailed reports to his office.

The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on the current status and future strategies of the ongoing anti-encroachment operations across the division. Additionally, the Director Agriculture presented a briefing on the “Grow More Wheat” incentive competition.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue and General), officials from the Agriculture, food departments, and Market Committees, along with all four deputy commissioners.

