Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare initiatives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A meeting, chaired by the commissioner, reviewed the weekly performance of price control magistrates, anti-smog initiatives, the 'Dhee Rani' program, and the 'Saaf Punjab' campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, ADCs, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various departments, including Agriculture, Local Government, Environment, Social Welfare, and the Secretary RTA.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan evaluated the individual performance of price control magistrates across the four districts. He directed the withdrawal of responsibilities from underperforming magistrates and instructed Deputy Commissioners to seek explanations from inactive officials.

During the past week, magistrates conducted 10,571 inspections, imposed fines of Rs 3.235 million for violations of the Price Act, sealed 27 shops, and arrested 72 profiteers. Commending the Assistant Commissioner Shahpur for exceptional performance, the commissioner emphasized the importance of market visits benefiting the public.

In the briefing on the 'Dhee Rani' program, it was revealed that 719 applications were received from all four districts by the deadline.Verification committees, led by Assistant Commissioners, are scrutinizing these applications, with instructions to complete the process by the end of the month.

Reviewing anti-smog measures, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan instructed the Environment Department to intensify actions against commercial units causing pollution. He also ordered strict monitoring and legal action against farmers burning crop residues.

Officials reported that 96% of rice harvesting in the division is complete. Notices have been issued to farmers yet to harvest, urging them to avoid burning residues. Additionally, three farmers near Kot Momin were fined Rs. 300,000 for burning crops residue near the motorway.

The meeting was informed that 62% of the wheat cultivation target for the division has been achieved, with efforts underway to reach 100% by the end of the month. Daily actions are being taken against polluting vehicles, kilns, and industrial units. In total, 50 kilns and 8 stone crushers responsible for smog have been shut down across the four districts.

Regarding the 'Saaf Punjab' campaign, it was reported that all garbage heaps in Sargodha’s rural areas would be cleared by the end of the month, while zero-waste operations in Khushab, Bhakkar, and Mianwali are entering their second phase.