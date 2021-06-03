UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Chairs Polio Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Divisional Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Thursday said that conducting Polio Campaign was the prime responsibility of the Health department while other departments can assist the health department in this regard

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign.

The Commissioner said that the Health department has transmitted its responsibilities to other departments therefore the health department needs to play an effective role to make polio drive successful, however other departments were also prepared to assist the health department .

He said that performance of Sanghar district regarding administering polio vaccine was very encouraging, however it could be further improved with concerted efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja apprised the meeting about the overall performance of polio in the district while DHO Dr .Amjad Khan giving details about the e- polio campaign said that the polio drive was being carried out smoothly which would be made more effective.

