Commissioner chairs rain emergency meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :In order to ensure arrangements in the wake of expected rains and floods in the Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that like other parts of Sindh, huge loss of life and property occurred in SBA during last torrential rains and floods so all departments shall prepare for safety of life and property of the public.

The Commissioner said that in this regard all municipal institutions shall immediately make arrangements and complete all schemes of cleaning of drainage drains and make the drainage machinery in running condition.

Commissioner instructed officials of LBOD to take emergent steps for cleaning all saline drains of the district to drain out rain water with ease. Officials of Municipal, Town committees, Public Health, Irrigation, PDMA and other departments were instructed by commissioner for cleaning of drainage drains and activation of pumping stations, dewatering machinery, formation of contingency plan and posting of staff and submit the same at the office of Deputy Commissioner.

Instructing Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner said that for formation of Monitoring Committee at District level to ensure rehabilitation of water passages, vigilance of relief work and other arrangements in the wake of rain water disposal.

He also instructed to set up Control Rooms at district and tehsil level.

Commissioner instructed officials of health and livestock departments to prepare a contingency Plan for setup of medical camps, posting of doctors and medical staff to cope up expected rains.

HESCO officials were directed to make arrangements for supply of power to pumping stations for pumping out rain water and drain and drainage disposal during and after the rains in order to provide relief to the general public. Officials of Irrigation department were strictly instructed to ensure implementation of a ban on cultivation of rice at the left embankment side of River Indus.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Sheher Yar Gul Memon briefed the commissioner in detail regarding arrangements made for expected rains in the district and relief work carried out during previous rains.

Chief Engineer Drainage Division-1 Mansoor Memon and Project Director SCARP Amjad Memon informed about ongoing schemes water disposal, drainage and saline drains cleaning and other projects in the wake of expected rains. Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Laghari, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, XEN Nasrat and Dad Divisions, XEN Public Health, Highways, Irrigation, LBOD and Hesco, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and Town Officers attended the meeting.