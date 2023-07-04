Commissioner chairs rain emergency meeting

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview safety arrangements made in the wake of expected monsoon rains and floods

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview safety arrangements made in the wake of expected monsoon rains and floods.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that administrations and departments of all three districts shall set up Control Rooms at the tehsil level from July 10 to September 10, 2023 to face forecast rains by the weather department.

Commissioner directed Municipal Corporations, Town administrations, Scarp, Irrigation, Public Health and other departments to complete arrangements for the disposal of rainwater, clean storm drains, nullahs and saline water drains, availability of generators and all other necessary arrangements and submit a Contingency Plan at the Commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to remain in close contact with members of municipal, town and union councils and newly elected members. He also directed to ensure the availability of machinery at drainage disposal sites.

Commissioner instructed to activate the District Disaster Management Authority and to take steps for the availability of relief material, staff and machinery while the holidays of officials and staff of municipal, public health departments, livestock and other essential service providers shall be cancelled. He stressed that the closed contacts with officials of the railway, National Highway Authority and other Federal institutions shall be maintained at the district level so that transportation could be continued through routes and railways.

Commissioner instructed DCs Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroze to visit river embankments along with officials of concerned departments in the wake of expected rains and floods and take steps for the strengthening of safety bunds. Briefing the meeting all the DCs informed about steps and measures taken to combat the expected rain and floods and the progress of reconstruction of houses damaged during the last rain spell.

PD SCARP Amjad Memon and SE Irrigation Rohri Circle Zaheer Ahmed Memon informed about the cleaning of saline drain and their strength. Addressing the meeting DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio said that a Contingency Plan has been formed by Sindh Police to maintain the law-and-order situation during any emergency situation adding that all possible cooperation would be extended to district administration in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishauqe Gad, DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh, Muneer, Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Regional Director Local Government Zakir Hussain, SE Heaco Zulfiqar Memon, Director Health Services Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and officials of other departments.